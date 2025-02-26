Mohammad Al-Hroub is Free

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Palestinian Mohammad Al-Hroub, who was sentenced to life and 20 years in prison, was released after spending fifteen years in the occupation's prisons as part of a deal between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist occupation. Al-Hroub suffers from health problems due to medical neglect in the occupation's prisons. Interview: Mohammad Al-Hroub, freed Prisoner
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 26/01/2025
