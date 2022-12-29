Copyright © Doug Addison.
Posted as past of HKP: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/how-to-get-ready-for-the-new-year/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "Happy New Year! This week, I have a powerful message and practical steps on how to get ready for the new year.
Need a boost? In this episode of Spirit Connection, I tell you what The LORD showed me about what He is shifting and releasing in this season."
