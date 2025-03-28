© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇺🇦 New Details on March 24 Sumy Explosion: It Wasn't a Russian Strike - New Video Shows Ammunition "Cook Off" Before the Massive Explosion
A March 24 explosion in Sumy, which injured over 100 people, was initially blamed on a Russian missile. However, new information confirms there was no strike. (Referring to this video of school: https://www.brighteon.com/aa395d25-55b9-4018-833d-2a2680123567
The blast occurred at a local ammunition depot that caught fire, causing detonations of gunpowder and shells. The depot was located near schools and a kindergarten.
Air raid sirens didn’t go off immediately, and local residents filming the fire mentioned that "firefighters aren’t in a hurry" and that "fire extinguishers won’t help."
Over 100 people were injured, but the cause was the depot's detonation, not a missile.
The Zelensky regime, of course, lied that it was a "Russian strike."