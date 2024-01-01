Military Draft is Coming to America...again

Russia and Ukraine have been drafting men into military service from 18 to 49. That should be very concerning to all men and women 18 to 49 in the USA as well. Russia even used prisoners under the supervision of the Wagoner Group mercenaries.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.