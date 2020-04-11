WELCOME TO MEDICAL TYRANNY 2020 ** It's Time to Wake Up, Stand Up and Move against the Globalist

** Greg Reese hits it out of the park, once again with this short video that enumerates the manifold entanglements of all of everyone on Trump's COVID-19 response team with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Big Pharma.One wonders why Trump is going along with the devastation of the economy that he'd been so proud of turning around.We've been in the throes of intense Fourth-generation warfare for so long, the only thing everyone knows is that nothing is as it seems.** Anthony Fauci does not like conspiracy theories. And if the President does not fire several members of his COVID-19 response team, the books written in the future will likely be about the Bill Gates-Big Pharma takeover of America.• Dr Fauci is on the Leadership Council for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.• Deborah Birx is a board member for the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, which was founded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.• Robert Redfield, current director of the CDC was a founder of the Institute of Human Virology, who has received $31.8 million from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.• Seema Verma has worked with Sue Desmond-Hellman, Chief Executive Officer of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.• Alex Azar was President of Eli Lilly's US division. Under his leadership, prices for the company's top-selling insulin drug tripled, which led to a class-action lawsuit.• Jerome Adams received a medical scholarship from Eli Lilly.• Stephen Hahn is commissioner for the FDA who partnered with Bill and Melinda Gates in 2017.• Stephen Mnuchin was a member of Skull and Bones at Yale University and he partnered with George Soros to create SFM Capital Management.• Bret Giroir was the Director of DARPA.• CDC official, Dr. Nancy Messonnier is Rod Rosenstein's sister.Many have been concerned that President Trump has been surrounded by Deep State operatives for the past three years.Well, now he seems to be completely surrounded by Big Pharma and Bill Gates loyalists, all pushing vaccines as the solution and admitting that they might make things worse.Los Angeles has announced that they're going to pay people to snitch on their neighbors.LA Mayor Eric Garcetti: "You know the old expression about snitches. Well, in this case, snitches get rewards we want to thank you for turning folks in and making sure we are all safe."And the public is now being prepared for mandatory certificates of immunity in order to freely leave their homes.CNN Reporter: "Can you imagine a time where Americans carry certificates of immunity?Dr Anthony Fauci: "..This is something that's being discussed. I think it might actually be have some merit under certain circumstances."Welcome to medical tyranny 2020.