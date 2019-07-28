© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Introduction to the Scriptural Sabbath Day - Video #1 Scriptural Solar Lunar Calendar Series
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • July 28, 2019
This is the first video in the Scriptural Solar Lunar Calendar Series.
Please see the playlist for all videos up to this point in time, in this series. Check back weekly for new videos as they are added.
Playlist LInk:
https://goo.gl/tD1984
____________________________________
If you want to study in your own time, and at your own pace, here is the link to the "Restoration of the Scriptural Shabbat and Yahuahs Lunar-Solar Yearly Calendar" full written document teaching.
Click on the Direct Link below to view, download, and/or print this teaching:
http://www.yhrim.com/Teaching_Documents/Restoration_of_the_Scriptural_Sabbat_Day_-_Updated_11-5998sc.pdf
____________________________________
Links to this Current Years UPDATED Projected Solar-Lunar Calendars:
CST Projections:
http://www.yhrim.com/Calendars/5998_CST_-_PROJECTION_UPDATE.pdf
GMT Projections:
http://www.yhrim.com/Calendars/5998_GMT_-_PROJECTION_UPDATE.pdf
_____________________________________
***OUR SITE LINKS:
Our Main Website:
http://www.YHRIM.com
Facebook ‘Signs of the Times’: http://www.facebook.com/yahushua.benmosheeliyahu
Facebook Public (no fb account needed): http://www.facebook.com/Yahuahs.House.of.Refuge
YHRIM YouTube Channel:
https://goo.gl/kOuNde
YHRIM Newsletter Archive:
http://www.yhrim.com/NewsletterArchive.html
Please see the playlist for all videos up to this point in time, in this series. Check back weekly for new videos as they are added.
Playlist LInk:
https://goo.gl/tD1984
____________________________________
If you want to study in your own time, and at your own pace, here is the link to the "Restoration of the Scriptural Shabbat and Yahuahs Lunar-Solar Yearly Calendar" full written document teaching.
Click on the Direct Link below to view, download, and/or print this teaching:
http://www.yhrim.com/Teaching_Documents/Restoration_of_the_Scriptural_Sabbat_Day_-_Updated_11-5998sc.pdf
____________________________________
Links to this Current Years UPDATED Projected Solar-Lunar Calendars:
CST Projections:
http://www.yhrim.com/Calendars/5998_CST_-_PROJECTION_UPDATE.pdf
GMT Projections:
http://www.yhrim.com/Calendars/5998_GMT_-_PROJECTION_UPDATE.pdf
_____________________________________
***OUR SITE LINKS:
Our Main Website:
http://www.YHRIM.com
Facebook ‘Signs of the Times’: http://www.facebook.com/yahushua.benmosheeliyahu
Facebook Public (no fb account needed): http://www.facebook.com/Yahuahs.House.of.Refuge
YHRIM YouTube Channel:
https://goo.gl/kOuNde
YHRIM Newsletter Archive:
http://www.yhrim.com/NewsletterArchive.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.