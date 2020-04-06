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Stunning insights into the Corona-panic by Dr Wolfgang Wodarg
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67 views • April 06, 2020
Dr Wolfgang Wodarg is the first specialist we met to understand the current crisis about the coronavirus. Here is the webpage of Wolfgang Wodarg: www.wodarg.com These are the producers of the video: www.oval.media
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