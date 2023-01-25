Wednesday Weekly World News - 25th January 2023

Weekly Look at World News and Events with preparedness aspects to consider.





Please Upvote 👍🏻 Share, Follow and Subscribe. Click the Bell 🔔 to receive notifications when new video's are up on the channel. You can support the channel using the Amazon, PayPal and Crypto Currency links below:





Be safe and be prepared

Geordie Prepper





Links to information below :-)

--------------------------

NEWS STORIES

--------------------------

1-Germany Sending Tanks to Ukraine - https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/world-europe-64396659

--------------------------

Email me with News worthy and Actionable Intel - [email protected]

--------------------------

SOCIAL MEDIA

--------------------------

Twitter - https://twitter.com/@geordieprepper

FaceBook - https://www.facebook.com/geordieprepper

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/geordieprepper/

Minds - https://www.minds.com/geordieprepper

Gab - https://gab.com/geordieprepper

MeWe - https://mewe.com/i/geordieprepper

BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/geordieprepper/

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/geordieprepper

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/geordieprepper

--------------------------

AFFILIATE AND REFERRAL LINKS*

If you wish to support my channel by shopping at Amazon, set the link below as your Amazon.co.uk Homepage.

amazon.co.uk - http://amzn.to/2CLBScx

--------------------------

Bitchute Referral - https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/geordieprepper/

--------------------------

SUPPORT MY CHANNEL DIRECTLY

If you wish to support through a direct contribution

StreamElements Tipping Page - https://streamelements.com/geordieprepper/tip

Paypal.Me Tipping Page - https://www.paypal.me/geordieprepper

--------------------------

PREPPER COMMUNICATION CHANNELS

--------------------------

Discord Prepper Group - https://discord.gg/255Td3q

Telegram Prepper Group - https://t.me/joinchat/EOCc8Jztt98FBhuw

--------------------------

*Affiliate links generate a commission from qualifying sales.

--------------------------

Disclaimer: Any images, articles used are for information, education and reporting purposes only and are used under ‘fair use’ and they retain their respective copyrights held by their owners.





Music: https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free-music