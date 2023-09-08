Create New Account
AMERICA IS GONE Says Sebastian Gorka
The New American
Published Yesterday

America is dying because the Republican party died years ago. True God loving conservatives are less than 20% of the republican party. The Republican party worships at the altar of money and kneels at the feet of Democrats. The party is dead, but Trump's movement is not.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.  

Video Sources:

Bannon’s War Room - Gorka: "They wanna destroy him put him in prison, according to the Atlantic they wanna kill him"

https://rumble.com/v3fry0d-gorka-they-wanna-destroy-him-put-him-in-prison-according-to-the-atlantic-th.html

