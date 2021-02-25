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HOW TO RISE FROM THE ASHES
GoldenAgeTimeline
GoldenAgeTimeline
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30 views • February 25, 2021
We all tend to cyclically go through times of loss, personally and globally. How you handle that loss can make or break you and those you influence. In this episode we’ll look at how to rise up again no matter what type of loss you’ve faced.

Topics Covered:

4:00 – Are we in ‘final exam’ time in the game of life?

9 :00 - The importance of processing emotions to rise from the ashes

26:00 - Three short, practical ways to become more present and “in the flow”

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LINKS

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FREE BOOK AND AUDIOS: MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints

https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/



FREE VIDEO TUTORIAL: Discover the MindStory Method. Unleash your full potential as a coach. Make a great living, while truly serving people who want to wake up [without having to play by the old rules of the game in business].  https://mindstoryacademy.com/MSC-intro/



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CONNECT ON TELEGRAM

Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram here:

 https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj

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Keywords
podcastqpatriotleadershipmindfulnessanonpersonal developmentgriefbusiness coachingentrepreneurshipemotional masterysuccess tipsmid-lifecareer reinventionhow to overcome loss
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