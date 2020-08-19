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dude to penn"slave"anians
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21 views • August 19, 2020
Isaiah 59:4 None calleth for justice, nor any pleadeth for truth: they trust in vanity, and speak lies; they conceive mischief, and bring forth iniquity.
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