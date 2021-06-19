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The Perfect Triangle #4 -18 June 21 - Guest: Alex Newman
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71 views • June 19, 2021
First time Guest Alex Newman (https://libertysentinel.org/) is an award-winning international journalist, educator, author, and consultant. Alex has written for a wide array of publications in the United States and abroad. He currently serves as a contributor to The Epoch Times, WND (World Net Daily), FreedomProject Media, The New American magazine, the Law Enforcement Intelligence Brief, and more. Alex has authored/co-authored several books and serves as a director for multiple organizations in the fight for faith, family and freedom.
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