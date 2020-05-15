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The House of Israel - Leson 7 - Jeremiah's Commission
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74 views • May 15, 2020
One of the most amazing stories in fulfillment of the Bible prophecies. Prophet Jeremiah was commissioned by God to transplant the Throne of David from Judea (the House of Judah) to the area where the "lost" Ten Tribes of Israel lived. That is the case today. The modern State of Israel is not a monarchy, it is a republic. However, the Throne of David continually rules over a part of the Ten Tribes of Israel and has created the greatest empire ever.
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