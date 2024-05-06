Create New Account
Russian stormtroopers chase Ukrainian soldiers fleeing Arkhangelskoe
The Prisoner
Russian stormtroopers chase Ukrainian infantry units and NATO volunteers, as they flee Arkhangelskoe #arkhanhelske #arkhangelsk north of Avdeevka after being liberated. The gunfire put intense pressure on those who retreated on foot or evacuated by American M113. Russian soldiers raised the flag after Kiev troops were crushed and Arkhangelskoe was cleared.

russiacapturearkhangelskoe

