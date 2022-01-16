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You Think You Are Smart? Satan Is Smarter! NWO! Must Watch! (Reloaded) [July 10th, 2020]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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248 views • January 16, 2022
The New World Order 666 - Look to the end who leads this world! God help us all!

Jared Kushner
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=jared+kushner&;t=h_&ia=web
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jared_Kushner
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/12/jared-kushner-is-a-bitcoin-and-crypto-fan-mnuchin-emails-show.html
https://www.ibtimes.com/kanye-west-ivanka-trumps-husband-jared-kushner-spotted-dining-out-miami-3371498
https://www.houstonchronicle.com/business/real-estate/article/Hines-sells-suburban-apartment-portfolio-16751247.php
January 8, 2022 Satanist Kanye West Grabs A Bite With Old Pal Jared Kushner In Miami
Donald Trump disciple and “Make America Great Again” enthusiast West supposedly goes way back with Kushner. The former president’s son-in-law has said that he’s been friends with the rapper for more than a decade.
https://news.yahoo.com/kanye-west-grabs-bite-pal-071701002.html

Source 1 year, 6 months ago:
JOKER DEEP MUSIC (Still up)
127 views • 10. jul. 2020 • 28 min siden • 11:28 min
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwpQFdQO1V8
Original title: You think you are smart? Satan is smarter! The New World Order! MUST WATCH! [July 10th, 2020]

Today:
JOKER DEEP MUSIC - 3.55K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ZwpQFdQO1V8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwpQFdQO1V8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbSs7BRf5RgY1da8BabC9uA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbSs7BRf5RgY1da8BabC9uA/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbSs7BRf5RgY1da8BabC9uA/channels
Location: United States
Joined Sep 21, 2011
337,341 total views
--
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
4646 subscribers - 3744 views
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TemKOpBT7x5d/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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