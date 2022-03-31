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Director of "Ukraine on Fire" Exposes "Winter on Fire"
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41 views • March 31, 2022
Igor Lopatonok directed the films "Ukraine on Fire," "Revealing Ukraine," and the most recent film, "Ukraine the Everlasting Present." The films have been heavily censored in favor of the propaganda film, "Winter on Fire." Hear his review of "Winter on Fire" then watch the full fascinating interview here: https://battleplan.news/watch?id=6243d7ac4ad15c38f964b856
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Kristi Leigh TV
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Kristi Leigh TV
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