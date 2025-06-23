BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Friday Pilots Club’s James Kourafas - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 580
Friday Pilots Club’s James Kourafas - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 580
Premieres 06/25/25, 06:08 PM

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB's "Gear Masters", James Kourafas, guitarist of the pop rock band, Friday Pilots Club, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on tour with Circa Waves. Friday Pilots Club is currently supporting their debut album, Nowhere.


PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Fender Vintera ‘60s Stratocaster Electric Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/aO4mbY

Fender Mustang Electric Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/GK2Bx2

Ernie Ball Skinny Top Heavy Bottom Strings (.010–.052) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/JKW09v

Ernie Ball .73 mm Picks - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/gO4KmX

Neural DSP Quad Cortex - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/o4B3xW


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - April 28, 2025

Location - House of Blues in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH FRIDAY PILOTS CLUB:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/FridayPilotsClub

Instagram - https://instagram.com/fridaypilotsclub

Twitter - https://twitter.com/fridaypilots


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:27 Guitars

02:10 Amp & Pedal


Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


00:00Introduction

00:27Guitars

02:10Amp & Pedal

