Flashback: Is Capitalism or Socialism More Conducive to Christian Virtue? Antonin Scalia - September 6, 2013

I originally posted this video to Youtube AFTER obtaining email permission to post from The Lanier Theological Library, with the agreement to state attribution to that institution when posting online. Youtube took my channel down, so I wish others to know the joyful personality that made Justice Scalia beloved outside the Court, spread a bit, and the honest and good reflection of the Lanier Theological Library's existence known as well. .

The Lanier Theological Library is out of Houston Texas, and from time to time they have excellent conservative lectures that would bless many of the Conservative and Christian Belief systems.

This lecture is found at https://www.laniertheologicallibrary.org/the-ltl-lecture-series-

archive/





