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How to make a "Mini Medi" EDC First Aid Kit?
The Urban Prepper
The Urban Prepper
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956 views • May 28, 2021
This video shows all of the items that I store in my "Mini Medi", which is a pocket sized first aid kit for EDC purposes. It contains hospital grade wound dressings for minor boo-boos.

MINI MEDI SUPPLY LIST:

Manhattan Portage Coin Purse
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3M Steri-Strip Reinforced Sterile Skin Closures
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AQUACEL Extra Hydrofiber Dressing
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3M Tegaderm Transparent Film Dressing
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Bordered Silicone Adhesive Foam Dressing Size
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Bordered Hydrocolloid Adhesive Dressing
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All Health Hydrocolloid Gel Bandages
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Triple Antibiotic Ointment Pack
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Wedderspoon Manuka Honey KFactor 16
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DUDE Wipes Flushable Wet Wipes
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Keywords
preppingsurvivalemergency preparednessemergencyedceveryday carrydo it yourselfmanuka honeyprepmini medithe urban prepper
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