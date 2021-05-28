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How to make a "Mini Medi" EDC First Aid Kit?
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956 views • May 28, 2021
This video shows all of the items that I store in my "Mini Medi", which is a pocket sized first aid kit for EDC purposes. It contains hospital grade wound dressings for minor boo-boos.
MINI MEDI SUPPLY LIST:
Manhattan Portage Coin Purse
https://amzn.to/3vvaSJX
3M Steri-Strip Reinforced Sterile Skin Closures
https://amzn.to/3ftOOK0
AQUACEL Extra Hydrofiber Dressing
https://amzn.to/3uqn4dn
3M Tegaderm Transparent Film Dressing
https://amzn.to/3p3OZPh
Bordered Silicone Adhesive Foam Dressing Size
https://amzn.to/3fwygko
Bordered Hydrocolloid Adhesive Dressing
https://amzn.to/3wF7oEH
All Health Hydrocolloid Gel Bandages
https://amzn.to/34rM2Pi
Triple Antibiotic Ointment Pack
https://amzn.to/3c3aNVZ
Wedderspoon Manuka Honey KFactor 16
https://amzn.to/3p6nqoz
DUDE Wipes Flushable Wet Wipes
https://amzn.to/3vrPp4q
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NOTE: Most of the hyperlinks to products included on my channel are affiliate links, which means that I make a small percentage of the sales if you purchase an item after clicking one of the links from my channel. This comes at no cost to you. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. All of the money that I get goes towards funding my channel's costs, such as production equipment, new gear to test, and bourbon. I also allocate a percentage that goes directly into my children's college 529 savings plans. Thank you for supporting my channel!
MINI MEDI SUPPLY LIST:
Manhattan Portage Coin Purse
https://amzn.to/3vvaSJX
3M Steri-Strip Reinforced Sterile Skin Closures
https://amzn.to/3ftOOK0
AQUACEL Extra Hydrofiber Dressing
https://amzn.to/3uqn4dn
3M Tegaderm Transparent Film Dressing
https://amzn.to/3p3OZPh
Bordered Silicone Adhesive Foam Dressing Size
https://amzn.to/3fwygko
Bordered Hydrocolloid Adhesive Dressing
https://amzn.to/3wF7oEH
All Health Hydrocolloid Gel Bandages
https://amzn.to/34rM2Pi
Triple Antibiotic Ointment Pack
https://amzn.to/3c3aNVZ
Wedderspoon Manuka Honey KFactor 16
https://amzn.to/3p6nqoz
DUDE Wipes Flushable Wet Wipes
https://amzn.to/3vrPp4q
TUP NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP! https://bit.ly/2K4Aebz
SUPPORT THE URBAN PREPPER:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theurbanprepper
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/the-urban-prepper
VIDEO SITES:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/TheUrbanPrepper
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@theurbanprepper:e
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/theurbanprepper
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theurbanprepper
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TheUrbanPrepper
Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/theurbanprepper
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@theurbanprepper
SOCIAL SITES:
Telegram: https://t.me/s/theurbanprepper
Gab: https://gab.com/theurbanprepper
Minds: https://www.minds.com/theurbanprepper/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GotPreps
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GotPreps
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theurbanprepper/
Discord Server: https://discord.gg/E37R8CyA2y
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/theurbanprepper
NOTE: Most of the hyperlinks to products included on my channel are affiliate links, which means that I make a small percentage of the sales if you purchase an item after clicking one of the links from my channel. This comes at no cost to you. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. All of the money that I get goes towards funding my channel's costs, such as production equipment, new gear to test, and bourbon. I also allocate a percentage that goes directly into my children's college 529 savings plans. Thank you for supporting my channel!
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