Castle Rocks Trusted Urgent Care Facility for Sinus Infections

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗮 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝘂𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻?





👉A sinus infection occurs when the tissue lining of the sinuses become inflamed or infected.

👉During a sinus infection, fluid fills and blocks nasal cavities allowing an infection to form.





𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝘂𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀

There are two main types of sinus infections: acute sinusitis and chronic sinusitis.





👉Acute Sinusitis

With acute sinus infections, the symptoms usually last less than a month.





👉Chronic Sinusitis

Chronic sinus infections can last 12 weeks or longer. Also, recurring sinus infections link to chronic sinusitis.





𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗔𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝘆𝗺𝗽𝘁𝗼𝗺𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗮 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝘂𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻?

✅Facial Pain

✅Runny Nose

✅Sore Throat

✅Nasal Congestion

✅Postnasal Drip

✅Sinus Pain

✅Headache

✅Fever





𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗖𝗮𝗻 𝗜 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗮 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝘂𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻?

✅To treat the symptoms of a sinus infection, stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water and rest.

✅Also, decongestants and nasal corticosteroids aid in sinus infection treatment. If you experience pain or fever, over-the-counter pain relievers offer help.









