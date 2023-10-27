Create New Account
URGENT: Media Blackout, Dire Situation in Acapulco, Mexico Due to Category 5 Hurricane Otis
What is happening
Published Yesterday

October 26, 2023


The Dollar Vigilante

@DollarVigilante

Please watch, like and share this video. The truth of the situation in Acapulco is being hidden by the government and the media and the situation is dire. If you can donate we have the teams ready to deliver the food, water and supplies needed to help Acapulco. You can find our GoFundMe page and cryptocurrency donation links at https://hurricaneotisrecovery.com or directly at GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/f95afd66

