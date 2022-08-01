The murder of "Azovites" in Yelenovka - POW Prison facility by Ukraine Military Killing It's Own.

Volyna about the murder of "Azovites" in Yelenovka facility.





◾️He says that this situation will affect the psyche of those who are in captivity and their relatives.





◾️They saw the arrival itself, heard the screams of the dying. According to him, what happened will affect those who want to surrender, now they will be afraid.





◾️This was one of the goals of Kyiv - to scare the personnel. And don't let them lay down their arms. Slaves must work out the will of the master to the last.