The murder of "Azovites" in Yelenovka - POW Prison facility by Ukraine Military Killing It's Own.

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Volyna about the murder of "Azovites" in Yelenovka facility.
◾️He says that this situation will affect the psyche of those who are in captivity and their relatives.
◾️They saw the arrival itself, heard the screams of the dying. According to him, what happened will affect those who want to surrender, now they will be afraid.
◾️This was one of the goals of Kyiv - to scare the personnel. And don't let them lay down their arms. Slaves must work out the will of the master to the last.