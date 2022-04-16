© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael Parenti on Conspiracy Denialism.
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • April 16, 2022
Michael Parenti on Conspiracy Denialism.
The sure sign of a walking useful idiot of the oligarchy is anyone who uses the term "conspiracy theorist" as a negative rather than a positive connotation of use for the liberation of humankind from the impending financial-digital slavery to the oligarchy controlled central banks.
Michael Parenti explains the flawed and self destructive thinking of the useful idiots of the central banks. This video should be taught at school, share with your friends, and most importantly, teach the contents of this video to the children, so they don't continue a long line of sleep walking into the arms of digital slavery.
Join Roobs' Flyers:
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
* Subscribe to our new magazine! See website for details or email [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
The sure sign of a walking useful idiot of the oligarchy is anyone who uses the term "conspiracy theorist" as a negative rather than a positive connotation of use for the liberation of humankind from the impending financial-digital slavery to the oligarchy controlled central banks.
Michael Parenti explains the flawed and self destructive thinking of the useful idiots of the central banks. This video should be taught at school, share with your friends, and most importantly, teach the contents of this video to the children, so they don't continue a long line of sleep walking into the arms of digital slavery.
Join Roobs' Flyers:
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
* Subscribe to our new magazine! See website for details or email [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.