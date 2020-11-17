How and why COVID-19 Statistics Are Falsified

David Icke goes where most men fear to tread: into the treacherous land of statistics. What he uncovers will amaze you and then fill you with outrage. He will show you why the most common test for Covid-19 cannot tell the difference between Covid-19 and any of the other strains of the Corona. Those other strains are relatively harmless, and most humans live with them in harmony all their lives, but their presence will cause the Covid-19 test to be positive. Bingo! 20,000 more ‘cases’ of Covid-19 hit the news. If you don’t like being deceived by con artists pretending to be scientists and public-health experts, you need this information. We may not be able to agree with everything covered in David’s numerous books over the years, but we are convinced from our own research that he is 100% solid on this one. 2020 Mar 28 – Source: Truth VJ MC DirtyWork