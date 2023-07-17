7.4+QUAKE HIT ALASK / PUTIN SAYS UKRAINE HIT HIS NUKE FACILITY BY DRONE / WORMWOOD SYSTEM'S HERE / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





July 16, 2023





BREAKING: HUGE 7.4 EARTHQUAKE HIT ALASKA PENINSULA REGION A LITTLE BIT AGO-TSUNAMI WARNINGS IN EFFECT/THE HOPI BLUE KACHINA (BLUE PLANET X-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY) SEEN NEAR THE SUN/METEOR SHOOTS THROUGH+PAST A RAINBOW/GEORGIA SKIES LIT UP FROM PLANET X SYSTEM BODY CAUGHT BY ROGER PAUL YOUTUBE CHANNEL/RUSSIAN NUCLEAR PLANT SUPPOSEDLY ATTACKED BY UKRAINIAN (AMERICAN) DRONES-PUTIN CALLS ON U.N TO ACT/3 METEORS CAME IN WITHIN A FEW DAYS-FIRST THEY COME BY CLUSTERS FROM PLANET X-THE FIERY RED DRAGON-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-THE DESTROYERS TAIL-PLUS ONES COMING IN FROM A SEPARATE PLANET X SYSTEM BODY AND NASAS TRACKING 3-4 OTHER SOLAR SYSTEMS NEAR EARTHS SOLAR SYSTEM WITH DEBRI TAILS-IN GODS SOON TIME MILLIONS WILL HIT WORLDWIDE-IS JESUS CHRIST (YESHUA) YOUR LORD? READ ALL BELOW. Today is now july 16th 2023. I show the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from, and or relating to the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence, whether signs In the heavens from the planet x system or signs on earth at times also...For this video more breaking news as a 7.4+ size quake just hit Alaskas peninsula minutes ago a tsunami warning was called for. As always USGS downgraded it to a 7.2 not a 7.4 to try hiding just how bad quakes are getting globally especially the amount hitting earth is off the scales. As yeshua jesus said there will be many quakes before his second coming, many big quakes in diverse or various places. As planet x gets closer and as radiation keeps hitting earth from the sun and 2 gamma ray bursts ( exploded stars sending pulses of radiation as thousands of waves are earth bound and started hitting few years back after insider mike from around the world warned pastor paul begley YouTube channel about and they've been occuring since mike warned paul begley) expect major quakes globally and more explosions even moreso now with planet x earths twin sun a brown dwarf star gets closer...you'll see the blue planet x system body near the left side of the sun as it's no reflection or refraction. It stayed stationary left of the sun or moreso next to the overly bright white sun simulator used in front of the real sun with a whole cloaking system to obscure planet x system bodies near the real sun. The blue planet x system body was caught by (tamarack mi) youtube channel. You'll see skies lit up from 1-2 planet x system bodies passing over Georgia usa around 2 or 3 days ago caught by (roger paul) YouTube channel. You'll see Russia now is accusing Ukraine of attacking a Russian nuclear facility with a drone used by ukraine. Putin of russia called on the U.N to act. Though the U.N have their own sick ideas. You'll see off Floridas coastline its 96+ degrees in the ocean meaning seas+oceans and main bodies of water are all heating breaking records meaning more big horrific storms especially as planet x-biblical wormwood gets closer. Meteor debri came in over gretna Nebraska also 2 other places. One went through a rainbow. Though when i tried sharing rainbow meteor footage early this morning my video got a copyright strike so had to remake the video all over again. A pain in the butt lol. All credit to ones that caught footage in this video. As right now only clusters of asteroid debris are coming in. Soon millions will hit the earth in waves ( by the millions coming) big and small...Plus more. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord that you'll read BELOW.





©Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976.





credited videos in my comments pinned in comments section.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jzLToN2_5D8