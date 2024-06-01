Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
‘There is no line’: Speaker Johnson, Jim Jordan and others push back against Trump conviction
channel image
NewsClips
3822 Subscribers
100 views
Published Yesterday

Republican lawmakers in overwhelming numbers are maintaining their support for Donald Trump after his felony convictions, including Speaker Mike Johnson who called on the Supreme Court to step in and Rep. Jim Jordan who demanded that Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg testify before the Weaponization Committee. Fmr. Sen. Doug Jones and Fmr. Rep. Joe Walsh join Ali Velshi to discuss the reaction among Republicans and what it reveals about the state of the GOP. “There is no line, there's nothing Donald Trump can do to peel most Republican voters off of him,” Walsh says.



Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates


Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:


https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html


Keywords
newspoliticscurrentevents

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket