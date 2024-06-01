‘There is no line’: Speaker Johnson, Jim Jordan and others push back against Trump conviction

Republican lawmakers in overwhelming numbers are maintaining their support for Donald Trump after his felony convictions, including Speaker Mike Johnson who called on the Supreme Court to step in and Rep. Jim Jordan who demanded that Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg testify before the Weaponization Committee. Fmr. Sen. Doug Jones and Fmr. Rep. Joe Walsh join Ali Velshi to discuss the reaction among Republicans and what it reveals about the state of the GOP. “There is no line, there's nothing Donald Trump can do to peel most Republican voters off of him,” Walsh says.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.