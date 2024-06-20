EPISODE 377: FALSE PANDEMICS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WATCH HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/watch/
Jefferey Jaxen reports on Selective Service Now to Include Women and be automated, and pressure ramping up over Bird Flu vaccine; Bird Flu expert asks if we are dealing with a false pandemic; Del celebrates the life of good friend, Dr. Jim Meehan; The Key to Fixing our Broken Medical System
Guests: Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, Dr. James Neuenschwander