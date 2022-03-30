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Ukraine-Good Analysis by Ret.Col. Doug Macgregor: Mainstream Media Lying as Usual
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190 views • March 30, 2022
Ukraine is NOT winning the incursion by Russia. Russia is doing a good job of encircling the Ukraine soldiers after giving them generous opportunities to peacefully leave. Doug Macgregor is confirming what many sources on the ground on my channel are saying about who is winning and why. The Western Mainstream Media is desperately trying to emotionally trick the people into supporting this way. Also, the selective service has recently started mentioning about the possibility of re-instating "The Draft"... I kid you not. According to many on the ground sources this is NOT an invasion of Ukraine but rather is a LIBERATION of the Russians trapped in Ukraine that hvae been under attack by the Ukrainian government since the George Soros "color revolution" overthrow in 2014.
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