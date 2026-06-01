Monsoon in Montana!

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May/June tends to be what I call the "Monsoon Season" in Montana. It is a time, just before the warmth of Summer gets underway, when a low pressure system sits overhead and continues very moist and cloudy skies with periods of rain. Some years it rains a lot, other years, not. But the cloud action against the mountains provides for visual entertainment. Here in this short video, you can see the Monsoon at work in Time-Lapse!