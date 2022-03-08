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Ep 111: Avoiding the "Die"t
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17 views • March 08, 2022
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The greatest medical decision you make every single day, multiple times a day, is what you're putting on the end of your fork.
People ask us all the time about quick fix "diets" that don't really fix anything when the reality is that what you eat affects every aspect of your life.
What you eat is a lifestyle choice, and making good decisions on food consumption can mean the difference between living through life, and dying through life.
---In this episode, you'll discover---
✅ The Inflammatory foods,
✅ What are D.A.M.S.
✅ The anti-inflammatory foods
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
https://sherwood.tv/free
The greatest medical decision you make every single day, multiple times a day, is what you're putting on the end of your fork.
People ask us all the time about quick fix "diets" that don't really fix anything when the reality is that what you eat affects every aspect of your life.
What you eat is a lifestyle choice, and making good decisions on food consumption can mean the difference between living through life, and dying through life.
---In this episode, you'll discover---
✅ The Inflammatory foods,
✅ What are D.A.M.S.
✅ The anti-inflammatory foods
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
Keywords
healthhealthcarehealth carewellnesshealthy lifestylefunctional medicineemotional healthphysical healthspiritual health7 pillars of healthseven pillars of healthmark sherwooddr mark sherwoodfunctional medical institutephysical wellnessemotional wellnessintellectual healthintellectual wellnessmark sherwood tulsaspiritual wellnesshope and healthmichelle sherwood7 pillarsseven pillars
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