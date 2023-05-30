Naturosophy Illustrated Simply - The Philosophy Of Natures - Sapientia Naturae by Cory Endrulat

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These diagrams help simplify a philosophy known as Naturosophy, which can be applied to any subject of life, with the claim that "morality is naturality", "what is natural to exist is what is natural to persist", "use your nature or lose your nature", etc. It is merely a guide to action, for harmonizing ourselves with nature and recognizing it's authority.
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