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I’M NOT ALLOWED TO TALK ABOUT THIS
The Prisoner
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378 views • March 25, 2021
“If you catch 100 red fire ants as well as 100 large black ants, and put them in a jar, at first, nothing will happen. However, if you violently shake the jar and dump them back on the ground the ants will fight until they eventually kill each other. The thing is, the red ants think the black ants are the enemy and vice versa, when in reality, the real enemy is the person who shook the jar. This is exactly what’s happening in society today. Liberal vs. Conservative. Black vs. White. Pro Mask vs. Anti-Mask. Vax vs. Anti-vax. Rich vs. poor. Man vs. woman. Cop vs. citizen. [Etc.] The real question we need to be asking ourselves is who’s shaking the jar… and why?”
- Shera Starr

WHO IS SHAKING THE JAR?:
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/03/22/who-is-shaking-the-jar/#more-234725

Learning from Ants:
https://internationalman.com/articles/learning-from-ants/

Source https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iq7cm1NFui4
Everything Inside Me
Keywords
deep statepropagandabankstersmediamanipulationdivisionpolarizationjeff thomasjim quinn
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