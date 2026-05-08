HANTA Virus Listed as a WhaaaTT?? And ORIGINATING In TIERRA DEL FUEGO " called El FIN DEL MUNDO ??

The Truth mirrored from the NOW un-O YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck

https://youtu.be/u0QX3zLvuYs?si=lW8CYOz3Dmd3ZVmH



Quotation from original video description….”((((( MUST WATCH RIGHT NOW )))))

https://youtu.be/C56q32NwESY?si=FvG82Mkwb7q8fGsb

WOW !! Kleck Was Completely Right and THEY Aren't Hiding It But Instead Laughing at the Angles that are being Obliterated.. The Next 2 Videos are absolutely Insane .. Must Watch!!!!!!! WE Must FINISH The RACE.. WE Must FINISH The RACE.. WE Must FINISH The RACE ..WE Must FINISH The RACE.. WE Must FINISH The RACE.. WE Must FINISH The RACE.. WE Must FINISH The RACE ..WE Must FINISH The RACE.. WE Must FINISH The RACE.. WE Must FINISH The RACE.. WE Must FINISH The RACE ..WE Must FINISH The RACE"





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