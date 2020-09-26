Hypocrite Hillary Clinton (Music Mix)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Old Hillary Clinton music video Banned from Youtube! Hillary Clinton's lies, flip-flops, and hypocrisy set to music, in this little mix created by SDM.
SDM albums available on Cd baby: http://www.cdbaby.com/Artist/SDM
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sdmmusic/
Follow on Twitter : @sdmjams