Empowering Women To Rise Up - Liz Doyle - Freedom Alive® Ep160

She Leads America is a faith-based organization that strives to empower women from across the nation to use their voices in their areas of influence. And lives are being changed as a result! Reverend Liz Doyle started She Leads in 2019, and it continues to grow throughout the nation and now even the world! On this episode, Liz shares how God gave her the vision to encourage women and the impact they are having as a result!

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

