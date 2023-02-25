Prophecies Fulfilled, Biden, Knowledge, Covid, Memes [LINKS]

02.24.23 MANY PROPHECIES FULFILLED, REVIVAL SPREADING, BIDEN FALL, PLAN CRASH, J6, PENTAGON AND MORE■ https://rumble.com/v2aqy4i-02.24.23-many-prophecies-fulfilled-revival-spreading-biden-fall-plan-crash-.html
5 Unexpected Events Following An Economic Crisis That No One Talks About
■ https://www.askaprepper.com/5-unexpected-events-following-an-economic-crisis-that-no-one-talks-about/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=AAP
The Original Antigenic Sin: COVID-19 Vaccination and Sub-Optimal Initial Immune Priming Deranges the Antibody- Cytotoxic T cell Immune Response
■ https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/the-original-antigenic-sin-covid-19-vaccination-and-sub-optimal-initial-immune-priming-deranges-the-antibody-cytotoxic-t-cell-immune-response
This formal petition is based upon significant irregularities in COVID-19 data published by the CDC. (Oregon)
■ https://standforhealthfreedom.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Exhibit-A-Formal-Grand-Jury-Petition-Synopsis.pdf
Elon Musk Sets Fire to Biden Agency’s Woke Strategy – The Billionaire Just Put the DoD Snowflakes in Their Place
■ https://pjnewsletter.com/musk-woke-message-words/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=actengage&seyid=50284
How To Make Bread Last For Up To 5 Years
■ https://www.askaprepper.com/how-to-make-bread-last-for-up-to-5-years/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=AAP
Biden Admin Negotiates Deal to Give WHO Authority Over US Pandemic Policies
■ https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-admin-negotiates-deal-to-give-who-authority-over-us-pandemic-policies_5066631.html?utm_source=Morningbrief&src_src=Morningbrief&utm_campaign=mb-2023-02-19&src_cmp=mb-2023-02-19&utm_medium=email&est=0OruA%2BWjHqhy%2ByJsBqH8nM9qC7t77902OiQhECHAOMOBsfIT9THbEK4hoY6QDjesulsB
Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,
But a false witness, deceit
