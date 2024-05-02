Israel In Trouble Russia Raises Alarm At UN Over 'Chilling Report' On Gaza Mass Graves

The Russian Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzia, called for an independent international investigation after mass graves were found in the Gaza Strip. He told UNGA that 'perpetrators must be held accountable. More than 300 bodies have been uncovered in Al-Shifa and Al-Nasser hospitals in Gaza.
