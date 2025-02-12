🌎 World Impact News - Episode 16: Crypto Currency & BitWage with Fabiano Diaz 🚀





📅 Episode 16 - Featuring Fabiano Diaz

In this episode of World Impact News, we dive into the evolving world of cryptocurrency and explore how BitWage is transforming payroll for freelancers, remote workers, and businesses worldwide. 🌍💰





🔹 Guest: Fabiano Diaz

Fabiano Diaz is a key player in the crypto and blockchain space, helping companies and individuals embrace digital payments securely and efficiently. His insights into the future of work and crypto payroll solutions will change the way you think about getting paid! 📈🔗





📌 Timestamps & Highlights

⏳ 00:00 - Intro 📢 Overview of today’s episode

⏳ 01:45 - What is Cryptocurrency? 💡 Understanding digital assets & decentralized finance

⏳ 05:30 - How BitWage is Revolutionizing Payroll 💳 Crypto payroll solutions explained

⏳ 10:15 - Interview with Fabiano Diaz 🎙️ Insights on blockchain adoption & crypto salaries

⏳ 15:40 - The Future of Remote Work & Digital Payments 🌍 How crypto is shaping the global workforce

⏳ 20:00 - Q&A & Final Thoughts 🤔 Audience questions & expert answers





🚀 Why Watch?

✅ Learn how to get paid in crypto securely & efficiently

✅ Understand blockchain’s impact on the global economy

✅ Gain expert insights from Fabiano Diaz on the future of digital finance





