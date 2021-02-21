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2021 or 2022 Crossing Event for Don, YOU ARE BEING PLAYED, Michael Snyder's 'Fundamental Misunderstanding' Article, Earth Changes, and More: 02.21.2021
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1175 views • February 21, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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2021 Versus 2022 Black Star-Earth Crossing Event
Written by Don and Terral
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YOU’RE BEING PLAYED! https://www.brighteon.com/f1246da1-bcf6-462b-8c54-9bb720c103fd
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If You Believe Life Will “Return to Normal”, You Have A Fundamental Misunderstanding of The Times in Which We Live
https://endoftheamericandream.com/if-you-believe-life-will-return-to-normal-you-have-a-fundamental-misunderstanding-of-the-times-in-which-we-live/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.21.2021):
Texas agriculture commissioner issues RED ALERT warning on food supply chain: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/texas-agriculture-warning-food-chain-collapse-video.html
And this is coming.
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Texas reports 227 more confirmed COVID-19 deaths: https://apnews.com/article/central-african-republic-coronavirus-vaccine-sudan-coronavirus-pandemic-antonio-guterres-c862a9d7a5c28099d40c007dac5bd3c3
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OUTBREAK OF NEW BIRD FLU IN RUSSIA ALARMS WHO: https://futurism.com/neoscope/outbreak-new-bird-flu-russia-alarms-who
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Three volcanoes simultaneously erupt in Guatemala: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/3-volcanoes-erupt-simultaneously-guatemala-video.html
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ALERT: Weather Warfare & Seismic Weapons Now in Use Against The USA! Texas’ Problems Will Be Entire Nations’ by March/April: https://mailchi.mp/gensixconferences/final-warning-brace-for-impact-event-1587334?e=a4a8c08f28
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Don’t Go Down the Rabbit Hole: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/18/opinion/fake-news-media-attention.html
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For crying out loud he can’t even put his pen in his pocket: https://www.brighteon.com/4a7ac712-00a0-4ca1-adc3-eaf6349a9ede
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Vit D Gets Nod from Congress: https://anh-usa.org/vit-d-gets-nod-from-congress/
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Justin Trudeau Failed Canada in COVID Vaccine Debacle: https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/brucecarroll/2021/02/20/trudeau-failed-canada-in-covid-vaccine-debacle-n1427132
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COVID-19 VACCINE DANGERS: DOLORES CAHILL AND ALEXANDRA H. CAUDE: http://www.fivedoves.com/letters/feb2021/luisv221.htm
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White House works with Google, Facebook and Twitter to stop and censor anti-vaxxers: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/white-house-works-with-google-facebook-and-twitter-to-stop-and-censor-anti-vaxxers.html
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UK speeds up vaccinations: All adults get 1st jab by July 31: https://apnews.com/article/europe-europe-coronavirus-pandemic-bd6d355e8c5f3c1b2d007c1ceb5a7453
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The Modelling-paper Mafiosi: https://off-guardian.org/2021/02/18/the-modelling-paper-mafiosi/
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PRE-HOLOCAUST AGENDA IN ISRAEL: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=423029958933793&;id=5
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Covid: vaccinated Israelis to enjoy bars and hotels with ‘green pass’: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/feb/19/covid-vaccinated-israelis-to-enjoy-bars-and-hotels-with-green-pass
--
This is sick. U.S. Soldiers refusing to take the COVID vaccine: threatened to be deployed: https://youtu.be/KYhdWAGYnRw
--
Multiple American cities are doing door to door COVID-19 vaccinations: https://youtu.be/udYySDyV1_o
--
Michael Osterholm Warning: https://www.pbs.org/wnet/firing-line/video/michael-osterholm-kigtv4/
--
Third shot may be needed to combat new coronavirus variants, Bill Gates says: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-vaccine-variants-third-shot-bill-gates/
--
COVID-19 military checkpoints in New York City airports continue: https://youtu.be/LJgfeMy8hu4
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
2021 Versus 2022 Black Star-Earth Crossing Event
Written by Don and Terral
--
YOU’RE BEING PLAYED! https://www.brighteon.com/f1246da1-bcf6-462b-8c54-9bb720c103fd
--
If You Believe Life Will “Return to Normal”, You Have A Fundamental Misunderstanding of The Times in Which We Live
https://endoftheamericandream.com/if-you-believe-life-will-return-to-normal-you-have-a-fundamental-misunderstanding-of-the-times-in-which-we-live/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.21.2021):
Texas agriculture commissioner issues RED ALERT warning on food supply chain: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/texas-agriculture-warning-food-chain-collapse-video.html
And this is coming.
--
Texas reports 227 more confirmed COVID-19 deaths: https://apnews.com/article/central-african-republic-coronavirus-vaccine-sudan-coronavirus-pandemic-antonio-guterres-c862a9d7a5c28099d40c007dac5bd3c3
--
OUTBREAK OF NEW BIRD FLU IN RUSSIA ALARMS WHO: https://futurism.com/neoscope/outbreak-new-bird-flu-russia-alarms-who
--
Three volcanoes simultaneously erupt in Guatemala: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/3-volcanoes-erupt-simultaneously-guatemala-video.html
--
ALERT: Weather Warfare & Seismic Weapons Now in Use Against The USA! Texas’ Problems Will Be Entire Nations’ by March/April: https://mailchi.mp/gensixconferences/final-warning-brace-for-impact-event-1587334?e=a4a8c08f28
--
Don’t Go Down the Rabbit Hole: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/18/opinion/fake-news-media-attention.html
--
For crying out loud he can’t even put his pen in his pocket: https://www.brighteon.com/4a7ac712-00a0-4ca1-adc3-eaf6349a9ede
--
Vit D Gets Nod from Congress: https://anh-usa.org/vit-d-gets-nod-from-congress/
--
Justin Trudeau Failed Canada in COVID Vaccine Debacle: https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/brucecarroll/2021/02/20/trudeau-failed-canada-in-covid-vaccine-debacle-n1427132
--
COVID-19 VACCINE DANGERS: DOLORES CAHILL AND ALEXANDRA H. CAUDE: http://www.fivedoves.com/letters/feb2021/luisv221.htm
--
White House works with Google, Facebook and Twitter to stop and censor anti-vaxxers: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/white-house-works-with-google-facebook-and-twitter-to-stop-and-censor-anti-vaxxers.html
--
UK speeds up vaccinations: All adults get 1st jab by July 31: https://apnews.com/article/europe-europe-coronavirus-pandemic-bd6d355e8c5f3c1b2d007c1ceb5a7453
--
The Modelling-paper Mafiosi: https://off-guardian.org/2021/02/18/the-modelling-paper-mafiosi/
--
PRE-HOLOCAUST AGENDA IN ISRAEL: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=423029958933793&;id=5
--
Covid: vaccinated Israelis to enjoy bars and hotels with ‘green pass’: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/feb/19/covid-vaccinated-israelis-to-enjoy-bars-and-hotels-with-green-pass
--
This is sick. U.S. Soldiers refusing to take the COVID vaccine: threatened to be deployed: https://youtu.be/KYhdWAGYnRw
--
Multiple American cities are doing door to door COVID-19 vaccinations: https://youtu.be/udYySDyV1_o
--
Michael Osterholm Warning: https://www.pbs.org/wnet/firing-line/video/michael-osterholm-kigtv4/
--
Third shot may be needed to combat new coronavirus variants, Bill Gates says: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-vaccine-variants-third-shot-bill-gates/
--
COVID-19 military checkpoints in New York City airports continue: https://youtu.be/LJgfeMy8hu4
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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