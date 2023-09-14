Of Course - It's Chinese And Russian Mis-information Naturally

Nasty stories are still coming out about the Maui fires.

Now, authorities and news media are saying that most of the claims regarding the origin and the handling of the Maui fires are Chinese & Russian misinformation and lies.

Also, see what they've found in the drinking water at Lahaina.

House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy visited Maui and can you guess what he has embroidered on his T-shirt?

Hustle Bitch has more to show you in this video.

Video Source:

Hustle Bitch

Closing theme music:

'Conspiracy Theory' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

