Dollar is Dying 04/29/2022

Today we take a look at current events and how it correlates with Bible Prophecies and Prophecies given to God's people about the U.S. Dollar. The Dollar is slowly dying - especially now that Saudi-Arabia accepts other currencies than the Dollar for buying oil.0:00 Dollar Dying02:13 Chris Reed Headlines05:49 Dollar Will Fall by 30%11:14 Dollar Down by 50% - Earthquake Splits America14:16 Digital Cell Dollar17:29 Alternative to SWIFT Already in Place18:17 Russia returns to Gold Standards for it’s Currency21:14 Joseph’s KitchenVisit us online at:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112