✡️🇮🇷 Rabbi eviscerates Zionist media spin about Iran

The Iranians have no hatred against Jews, says prominent Orthodox Jewish Rabbi Elhanan Beck.



👉 He insists that there are around 35,000 Jewish people living in Iran right now, and they “have a golden life there.”



Even in the middle of the US-Israeli war, Iran didn't place the Jewish people in concentration camps – it protects them like normal citizens, he points out.



🔊 They have access to schools, institutes, and there's a Jewish hospital in Iran, funded completely by the government, clarifies the rabbi.



But since the mainstream media is under Zionist influence, he notes, you don’t see this truth in the news.



💬 “They just say the Iranians are anti-Semites, they’re Nazis… Why are people are so blind?”

Source @Middle East Eye

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