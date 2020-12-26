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World War 3 Begun? New World Order Rising. Blame Games. [Mirrored 2015 Video]
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132 views • December 26, 2020
Mirrored Copy of "World War III - Who Will Be Blamed?" on StormCloudsGathering channel on YouTube
(published 11 Sept 2015)
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hvcq3OpX8qQ
Sources and transcript:
http://stormcloudsgathering.com/ww3-who-will-be-blamed
.
Original Video Description:
"If you want to start a to war, the unwashed masses must be convinced to send their brothers, sons and fathers to die on the front lines. The specter of an external enemy must be etched into their collective mind through trauma, exaggeration and repetition. History must be whitewashed, twisted and cherry picked down to a politicized nursery rhyme. At no point should the real motives or consequences of such an endeavor be discussed."
.
My Description:
This video from StormCloudsGathering is secular in orientation, but nevertheless a great summation of what the mainstream media has been ignoring, and the alternative news media has been reporting, for decades now. But in all things, our hope is in Jesus Christ, the Son of God, whom redeems and delivers us.
.
This video discusses:
-- Long-standing U.S. support for Al Queda and ISIS;
-- What really brought down the World Trade Center towers on Sept 11, 2001 (including a 3rd building at Ground Zero NOT hit by an airplane known as "World Trade Center # 7");
-- How the 9/11 attacks facilitated pre-existing agendas to overthrow governments in the Middle East;
-- The conditioning of the public to accept wars and greater security controls;
-- Nuclear arms becoming smaller (tactical nukes) whereby the use of nukes becomes somehow "thinkable," and pushing our adversaries to strike with nuclear force first;
-- The balance of economic power shifting from the United States to China, and "Powers That Be" contemplating war to try to prevent this;
-- The Hegelian Dialectic at work:
. . (a) They create a PROBLEM;
. . (b) They incite a REACTION to this problem;
. . (c) Then they offer their own SOLUTION to the problem.
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
BACKUP CHANNELS:
BitChute = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/raymond7779/
Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779
Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779
Parler = https://parler.com/profile/Raymond7779
Rumble = https://rumble.com/c/c-361155
Steemit.com & Reddit.com [discontinued Nov 2020]
.
RAYMOND7779 - 2ND CHANNEL (longer videos):
https://www.YouTube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
https://www.BitChute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
(published 11 Sept 2015)
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hvcq3OpX8qQ
Sources and transcript:
http://stormcloudsgathering.com/ww3-who-will-be-blamed
.
Original Video Description:
"If you want to start a to war, the unwashed masses must be convinced to send their brothers, sons and fathers to die on the front lines. The specter of an external enemy must be etched into their collective mind through trauma, exaggeration and repetition. History must be whitewashed, twisted and cherry picked down to a politicized nursery rhyme. At no point should the real motives or consequences of such an endeavor be discussed."
.
My Description:
This video from StormCloudsGathering is secular in orientation, but nevertheless a great summation of what the mainstream media has been ignoring, and the alternative news media has been reporting, for decades now. But in all things, our hope is in Jesus Christ, the Son of God, whom redeems and delivers us.
.
This video discusses:
-- Long-standing U.S. support for Al Queda and ISIS;
-- What really brought down the World Trade Center towers on Sept 11, 2001 (including a 3rd building at Ground Zero NOT hit by an airplane known as "World Trade Center # 7");
-- How the 9/11 attacks facilitated pre-existing agendas to overthrow governments in the Middle East;
-- The conditioning of the public to accept wars and greater security controls;
-- Nuclear arms becoming smaller (tactical nukes) whereby the use of nukes becomes somehow "thinkable," and pushing our adversaries to strike with nuclear force first;
-- The balance of economic power shifting from the United States to China, and "Powers That Be" contemplating war to try to prevent this;
-- The Hegelian Dialectic at work:
. . (a) They create a PROBLEM;
. . (b) They incite a REACTION to this problem;
. . (c) Then they offer their own SOLUTION to the problem.
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
BACKUP CHANNELS:
BitChute = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/raymond7779/
Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779
Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779
Parler = https://parler.com/profile/Raymond7779
Rumble = https://rumble.com/c/c-361155
Steemit.com & Reddit.com [discontinued Nov 2020]
.
RAYMOND7779 - 2ND CHANNEL (longer videos):
https://www.YouTube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
https://www.BitChute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
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