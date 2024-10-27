Ukrainian soldier shows a Russian drone dropping a loudspeaker that calls on UAF fighters to surrender

A video filmed in Bogoyavlenka by a Ukrainian soldier shows a Russian drone dropping a loudspeaker that calls on Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters to surrender.

Bogoyavlenka was intended to serve as the second line of defense after Ugledar, but Russian forces are already clearing the settlement, and Ukrainian forces have reportedly retreated.

Adding after this video in Bogoyavlenka:

The Russian flag has been raised over Bogoyavlenka, Ugledar sector!

The assault on the village in the South Donetsk direction began two days ago following intense artillery preparation. The assault and destruction of AFU positions are now nearing completion.

Today, fighters from the 36th Brigade raised flags in the center of the settlement on the building of the "Kalinka" kindergarten.