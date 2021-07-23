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Live Babies’ Organs Harvested for Mandated Vaccines
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161 views • July 23, 2021
Living babies outside of their mothers wombs had their organs harvested to produce many of the vaccines that are mandated today under state law, explains activist Rebecca Chaney with Mississippi Parents for Vaccine Rights in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman. Among other concerns, she explained that a growing number of states are following Mississippi and removing religious exemptions from vaccine mandates. This is despite the proven fact that they use murder victims. Chaney also explains the empty stroller memorial they had to honor the children who died following the administration of vaccines, as documented in the federal government’s VAERS system.
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