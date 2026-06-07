BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Alexander Sachon: The Coming Etheric Reset & Inevitable Technocratic World Superstate
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
435 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • Yesterday

Alexander Sachon explores the intersection of esoteric philosophy and global power structures. The discussion traces the rise of an American oligarchy from the Gilded Age, arguing that a private financial cartel has effectively bypassed the constitutional republic to manage a global empire. A central theme is the existence of a technocratic superstate, a secretive tier of power that allegedly possesses advanced etheric energy technologies hidden from the general public. He suggests that global government is an inevitable evolutionary step, though currently manifested through a dystopian control grid and engineered conflicts like the Cold War. Ultimately, Sachon posits that the UFO phenomenon serves as a gateway to revealing a post-capitalist economy rooted in these suppressed scientific breakthroughs.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation


**Listen Ad-Free for $4.99 a Month or $49.99 a Year!

Apple Subscriptions https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/geopolitics-empire/id1003465597

Supercast https://geopoliticsandempire.supercast.com


***Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

American Gold Exchange https://www.amergold.com/geopolitics

Escape The Technocracy (15% off w/ GEOPOLITICS!) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

Expat Money (FREE "Plan B" Report!) https://expatmoney.com/geopolitics

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com

StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Websites

Alexander Sachon Website https://alexsachon.com

Books https://www.amazon.com/stores/Alexander-W-Sachon/author/B0CP6BQX57

Substack https://thewisdomtradition.substack.com

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@thewisdomtradition


About Alexander Sachon

Alex is a philosopher with an academic background in the social sciences. He hosts a podcast and Substack named The Wisdom Tradition and is the founder of a philosophy-centered non-profit called Salomon’s House. Alex has published three books and is regarded as one of the world’s foremost experts on 20th- century American philosopher Manly P. Hall. He lives in Virginia.


*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
ufodeep stateenergyempireaihistorynwonew world ordertesladisclosuredarpatechnocracydystopiaworld governmentutopiauapetheric
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Confirms He Called Netanyahu &#8220;F***ing Crazy&#8221; During Dispute Over Lebanon Operations

Trump Confirms He Called Netanyahu “F***ing Crazy” During Dispute Over Lebanon Operations

Garrison Vance
Trump Downplays Iranian Attacks on U.S. Bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, Cites Provocation

Trump Downplays Iranian Attacks on U.S. Bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, Cites Provocation

Garrison Vance
Ukraine&#8217;s stray drones topple Latvian government as EU blames Russia instead

Ukraine’s stray drones topple Latvian government as EU blames Russia instead

Cassie B.
Israel launches fresh wave of devastating strikes across southern Lebanon as U.S.-brokered truce collapses

Israel launches fresh wave of devastating strikes across southern Lebanon as U.S.-brokered truce collapses

Jacob Thomas
Indian Refiners Freeze Domestic Jet Fuel Prices Amid Supply Concerns

Indian Refiners Freeze Domestic Jet Fuel Prices Amid Supply Concerns

Sterling Ashworth
Russian Maritime Board: Russia, India Reaffirm Commitment to Naval Cooperation

Russian Maritime Board: Russia, India Reaffirm Commitment to Naval Cooperation

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy