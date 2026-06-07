Alexander Sachon: The Coming Etheric Reset & Inevitable Technocratic World Superstate

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Alexander Sachon explores the intersection of esoteric philosophy and global power structures. The discussion traces the rise of an American oligarchy from the Gilded Age, arguing that a private financial cartel has effectively bypassed the constitutional republic to manage a global empire. A central theme is the existence of a technocratic superstate, a secretive tier of power that allegedly possesses advanced etheric energy technologies hidden from the general public. He suggests that global government is an inevitable evolutionary step, though currently manifested through a dystopian control grid and engineered conflicts like the Cold War. Ultimately, Sachon posits that the UFO phenomenon serves as a gateway to revealing a post-capitalist economy rooted in these suppressed scientific breakthroughs.
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Websites
Alexander Sachon Website https://alexsachon.com
Books https://www.amazon.com/stores/Alexander-W-Sachon/author/B0CP6BQX57
Substack https://thewisdomtradition.substack.com
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@thewisdomtradition
About Alexander Sachon
Alex is a philosopher with an academic background in the social sciences. He hosts a podcast and Substack named The Wisdom Tradition and is the founder of a philosophy-centered non-profit called Salomon’s House. Alex has published three books and is regarded as one of the world’s foremost experts on 20th- century American philosopher Manly P. Hall. He lives in Virginia.
*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)