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"BLM Plaza" Being Painted 5:30 AM Today in DC....
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1800 views • January 15, 2021
"BLM Plaza" being repainted since 5:30am Jan 14th 2021 in D.C. set for the inauguration.
This took planning and someone had to ok this. How many tens of thousands of dollars spent on this?.
This took planning and someone had to ok this. How many tens of thousands of dollars spent on this?.
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