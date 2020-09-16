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LEGO NINJAGO 70684 Spinjitzu Slam - Kai vs. Samurai - Lloyd - Speed Build
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5 views • September 16, 2020
Place the minifigures in the tornado spinners, attach them to the launchers and slam down on the launcher to send each minifigure spinning.
Buy LEGO Ninjago Minifigures:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/ninjago/
Buy LEGO Parts:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/lego-parts-for-sale/
Green Lights by Jahzzar is licensed under a Attribution-ShareAlike License.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at betterwithmusic.com
source:https://files.freemusicarchive.org/storage-freemusicarchive-org/music/ccCommunity/Nathaniel_Wyvern/2019_releases_collection/Nathaniel_Wyvern_-_Infiltrators.mp3
Buy LEGO Ninjago Minifigures:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/ninjago/
Buy LEGO Parts:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/lego-parts-for-sale/
Green Lights by Jahzzar is licensed under a Attribution-ShareAlike License.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at betterwithmusic.com
source:https://files.freemusicarchive.org/storage-freemusicarchive-org/music/ccCommunity/Nathaniel_Wyvern/2019_releases_collection/Nathaniel_Wyvern_-_Infiltrators.mp3
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