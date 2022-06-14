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BAPHOMET IN THE FLESH ! CREATURE WITH IMPLANTS STARTS TWERKING IN FRONT OF PISSED OFF COP. WTF !!!!
Harry_knowledge123
Harry_knowledge123
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303 views • June 14, 2022

Vidmax: "A clip captured from Pride March in the nation’s capital shows one protestor who decided to take their protest to the next level with a thong, a loudspeaker on wheels, and a quick twerk — in front of children.""In the video clip, what looks like a man with a pair of breasts can be seen moving toward a police officer before bending over to twerk in front of the crowd. The police officer backs away from the protester and turns his back when the twerking begins, lowering his gaze when he realizes what’s going on."

original title - A Man With Breasts Twerks In Front Of Children And A Cop At DC Pride Event

original video found here - https://vidmax.com/video/213354-a-man-with-breasts-twerks-in-front-of-children-and-a-cop-at-dc-pride-event


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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.


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