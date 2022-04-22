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UK Column News - 22nd April 2022
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UK Column News - 22nd April 2022
Oppose the:-
Online Safety Bill
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/601932
For more (Truth) News and (real) Journalism, http://www.ukcolumn.org
https://rumble.com/v11y3ma-uk-column-news-22nd-april-2022.html
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00:20 - The Reality In Ukraine
Sources:
*****************
Defence Intelligence Update: - https://bit.ly/38esxPl
DI Map: - https://bit.ly/3vuSyBO
Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/39aZywe
RT article (mirror): - https://bit.ly/3MrU2DU
NBC Article: - https://bit.ly/37DrIzw
MintPress News: - https://bit.ly/3xKj4d0
Grayzone Article: - https://bit.ly/3k5jq5Y
SouthFront Map: - https://bit.ly/37DD5av
Times Article: - https://archive.ph/ExDdb
CNN Report: - https://cnn.it/3L8AMeh
27:40 - Gonzalo Lira And The Oppression of Journalists
Sources:
*****************
S A-C Tweet 001: - https://bit.ly/3MhYTqV
Patiperro Tweet: - https://bit.ly/37vzStT
Gonzalo Lira Twitter: - https://bit.ly/3K68vng
33:00 - The UK State's Questionable Interpretation of The Geneva Convention
Sources:
*****************
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.ph/ZxFIH
Robert Jenrick Statement: - https://bit.ly/3k0GvH9
Sun Article: - https://bit.ly/3EL0ROc
NS Article: - https://bit.ly/3rJC6wz
MEE Article: - https://bit.ly/3rKozES
45:47 - Boris Visits India
Sources:
*****************
OneWeb Article: - https://bit.ly/3K6yvyV
Skynet 6A: - https://bit.ly/3Mn5r7U
Alok Sharma Statement: https://bit.ly/38jB6Ze
Ben Wallace Statement: - https://bit.ly/3vuPZiY
Johnson Statement: - https://bit.ly/3k1k1pc
Guto Harri Statement: - https://archive.ph/jo7z1
50:05 - IMF Plan To Send More Weapons To Ukraine
Sources:
*****************
Rishi Sunak Statement: - https://bit.ly/3k1q39l
IMF Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3OuIK3p
India Today Article: - https://bit.ly/3k2JfUl
Tass Article: - https://bit.ly/3rKpsxc
56:28 - Increasing Militariaation In Russia And China
Sources:
*****************
SCMP Article: - https://bit.ly/3K50MWE
SNN Article: - https://bit.ly/38huIBH
59:09 - French Elections
Sources:
*****************
WP Article: - https://wapo.st/3k38Dt3
Economist Article: : - https://econ.st/3EEEpGn
Politico Article: - https://politi.co/3Oscvlt
01:01:19 - Nato Continues Its Expansionism
Sources:
*****************
Vice Admiral Gene Black Statement: - https://bit.ly/3vyXqpD
Zakharova Statement: - https://bit.ly/37HwyLY
Article: - https://bit.ly/3ECFpKZ
01:05:40 - UN Security Council Discusses Food Insecurity
Sources:
*****************
Barbara Woodward Statement: - https://bit.ly/3k6ezSd
FW Article: - https://bit.ly/3k9hcm1
George Eustice Statement: - https://bit.ly/3xQeqdB
Germany PPI: - https://bit.ly/3EE7mSD
Czech PPI: - https://bit.ly/3v5xLpp
01:13:49 - The CDC Attempts To Usurp The Sovereignty Of US Law
Sources:
*****************
CBS Article: - https://cbsn.ws/3KjW5bH
Anthony Fauci Statement: - https://bit.ly/3rMPqAi
01:15:59 - Obama Admits Covid Jabs Are Experimental And Gaslights the Public
Sources:
*****************
Obama Stanford University Speech: - https://stanford.io/3v6o5Lu
Scientific Paper: - https://bit.ly/3vEuYT8
Obama Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3rJ733G
Obama Tweet 002: - https://bit.ly/36BLOtl
BI Article: - https://bit.ly/3vAGvms
==============================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Uk Column, News, Soundgrounder,
Oppose the:-
Online Safety Bill
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/601932
For more (Truth) News and (real) Journalism, http://www.ukcolumn.org
https://rumble.com/v11y3ma-uk-column-news-22nd-april-2022.html
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00:20 - The Reality In Ukraine
Sources:
*****************
Defence Intelligence Update: - https://bit.ly/38esxPl
DI Map: - https://bit.ly/3vuSyBO
Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/39aZywe
RT article (mirror): - https://bit.ly/3MrU2DU
NBC Article: - https://bit.ly/37DrIzw
MintPress News: - https://bit.ly/3xKj4d0
Grayzone Article: - https://bit.ly/3k5jq5Y
SouthFront Map: - https://bit.ly/37DD5av
Times Article: - https://archive.ph/ExDdb
CNN Report: - https://cnn.it/3L8AMeh
27:40 - Gonzalo Lira And The Oppression of Journalists
Sources:
*****************
S A-C Tweet 001: - https://bit.ly/3MhYTqV
Patiperro Tweet: - https://bit.ly/37vzStT
Gonzalo Lira Twitter: - https://bit.ly/3K68vng
33:00 - The UK State's Questionable Interpretation of The Geneva Convention
Sources:
*****************
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.ph/ZxFIH
Robert Jenrick Statement: - https://bit.ly/3k0GvH9
Sun Article: - https://bit.ly/3EL0ROc
NS Article: - https://bit.ly/3rJC6wz
MEE Article: - https://bit.ly/3rKozES
45:47 - Boris Visits India
Sources:
*****************
OneWeb Article: - https://bit.ly/3K6yvyV
Skynet 6A: - https://bit.ly/3Mn5r7U
Alok Sharma Statement: https://bit.ly/38jB6Ze
Ben Wallace Statement: - https://bit.ly/3vuPZiY
Johnson Statement: - https://bit.ly/3k1k1pc
Guto Harri Statement: - https://archive.ph/jo7z1
50:05 - IMF Plan To Send More Weapons To Ukraine
Sources:
*****************
Rishi Sunak Statement: - https://bit.ly/3k1q39l
IMF Press Release: - https://bit.ly/3OuIK3p
India Today Article: - https://bit.ly/3k2JfUl
Tass Article: - https://bit.ly/3rKpsxc
56:28 - Increasing Militariaation In Russia And China
Sources:
*****************
SCMP Article: - https://bit.ly/3K50MWE
SNN Article: - https://bit.ly/38huIBH
59:09 - French Elections
Sources:
*****************
WP Article: - https://wapo.st/3k38Dt3
Economist Article: : - https://econ.st/3EEEpGn
Politico Article: - https://politi.co/3Oscvlt
01:01:19 - Nato Continues Its Expansionism
Sources:
*****************
Vice Admiral Gene Black Statement: - https://bit.ly/3vyXqpD
Zakharova Statement: - https://bit.ly/37HwyLY
Article: - https://bit.ly/3ECFpKZ
01:05:40 - UN Security Council Discusses Food Insecurity
Sources:
*****************
Barbara Woodward Statement: - https://bit.ly/3k6ezSd
FW Article: - https://bit.ly/3k9hcm1
George Eustice Statement: - https://bit.ly/3xQeqdB
Germany PPI: - https://bit.ly/3EE7mSD
Czech PPI: - https://bit.ly/3v5xLpp
01:13:49 - The CDC Attempts To Usurp The Sovereignty Of US Law
Sources:
*****************
CBS Article: - https://cbsn.ws/3KjW5bH
Anthony Fauci Statement: - https://bit.ly/3rMPqAi
01:15:59 - Obama Admits Covid Jabs Are Experimental And Gaslights the Public
Sources:
*****************
Obama Stanford University Speech: - https://stanford.io/3v6o5Lu
Scientific Paper: - https://bit.ly/3vEuYT8
Obama Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3rJ733G
Obama Tweet 002: - https://bit.ly/36BLOtl
BI Article: - https://bit.ly/3vAGvms
==============================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Uk Column, News, Soundgrounder,
Keywords
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